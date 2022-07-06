Famous birthdays for July 6: Burt Ward, Sylvester Stallone

July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747
-- Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in 1907
-- Singer LaVerne Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1911
-- Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921
-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925
-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Bill Haley in 1925
-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927
-- Singer/actor Della Reese in 1931
-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 87)
-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937
-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 77)
-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 76)
-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 76)
-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 71)
-- Singer Nanci Griffith in 1953 (age 69)
-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1954 (age 68)
-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 64)
-- Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 47)
-- Actor Tamara Mowry in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 44)
-- Comedian/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 34)