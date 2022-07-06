Famous birthdays for July 6: Burt Ward, Sylvester Stallone

1/5

Burt Ward, who played Robin on the "Batman" television series, holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,683rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on January 9, 2020. The actor turns 77 on July 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747

-- Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in 1907

-- Singer LaVerne Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921

-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925

-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Bill Haley in 1925

-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927

-- Singer/actor Della Reese in 1931

-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937

-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 71)

-- Singer Nanci Griffith in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 64)

Advertisement

-- Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tamara Mowry in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 44)

-- Comedian/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 34)