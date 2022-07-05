Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 5, 2022 / 10:31 AM

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder celebrate 20 years of marriage

By Annie Martin
1/5
Julia Roberts shared a tribute to her husband, Danny Moder, on their 20th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are celebrating 20 years of marriage.

Roberts, 54, marked the occasion Monday by sharing a tribute to Moder on Instagram.

The actress posted a throwback photo of herself and Moder kissing.

"TWENTY #can'tstopsmiling #can'tstopkissing," she captioned the post.

Actress and producer Rita Wilson, who celebrated 34 years of marriage with actor Tom Hanks in April, was among those to congratulate Roberts and Moder in the comments.

"Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!" Wilson wrote.

Moder shared a more recent photo with Roberts on their 19th wedding anniversary in 2021.

"Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea... just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time," he wrote.

Roberts and Moder, a cinematographer, married in July 2002. The couple have three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and son Henry, 15.

Longest celebrity relationships

Ron Howard (L) and wife Cheryl Howard arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. Ron and Cheryl Howard got married in 1975 after their first date in 1970. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne celebrate 40th wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates' Jhene Aiko expecting first child with Big Sean Victoria, David Beckham celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary

