July 5, 2022 / 1:10 PM

Cardi B celebrates 10 months with son Wave

By Annie Martin
Cardi B shared new photos of Wave Set, her baby boy with rapper Offset, in honor of his 10-month birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Cardi B is celebrating 10 months with her baby boy, Wave.

The 29-year-old rapper shared new photos of Wave Set, her son with her husband, rapper Offset, in honor of his 10-month birthday Monday.

The pictures show Wave wearing a knitted blue hood while crawling and making faces on the floor.

"Happy 10 month BIG WAVE," Cardi B captioned the post.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was among those to react in the comments.

"Omgggg," Megan Thee Stallion wrote alongside heart-eyes emojis.

Cardi B has two children, Wave and daughter Kulture Kiari, with Offset. Cardi B shared the first photos of Wave in April.

Offset also has three kids, Kody, Jordan and Kalea, from previous relationships.

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture voiced characters in an episode of Baby Shark's Big Show that aired on Nickelodeon in April.

Cardi B released her first single of 2022 last week.

