July 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Eva Marie Saint

By UPI Staff
Post Malone performs on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York City on December 31, 2020. The rapper turns 27 on July 4. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Author Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804

-- Songwriter Stephen Foster in 1826

-- Circus operator James Bailey in 1847

-- Astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt in 1868

-- Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872

-- Cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883

-- Louis B. Mayer, film mogul /co-founder of MGM, in 1885

-- Actor Gloria Stuart in 1910

-- Advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918

-- Actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 (age 98)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Playwright Neil Simon in 1927

-- Actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927 (age 95)

-- Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in 1929

-- New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1930

-- Singer Bill Withers in 1938

-- TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI
-- Activist Ron Kovic in 1946 (age 76)

-- Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe in 1952 (age 70)

-- Chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 (age 61)

-- Tennis player Pam Shriver in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor/playwright Tracy Letts in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Melissa Barrera in 1990 (age 32)

-- Rapper Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, in 1995 (age 27)

-- Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Alex Hibbert in 2004 (age 18)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend

