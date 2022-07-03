Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 3, 2022 / 10:27 AM

Travis Barker on the mend after 'life-threatening pancreatitis' hospitalization

By Karen Butler
1/5
Travis Barker on the mend after 'life-threatening pancreatitis' hospitalization
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive for The Met Gala on May 2 in New York City. Barker was hospitalized tall week for pancreatitis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Rock musician Travis Barker is opening up about his unexpected hospitalization last week.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Barker explained: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis," the Blink-182 drummer added.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," he concluded.

Barker, 46, married reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in Italy last month.

Kardashian's children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Barker's kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 22, were in attendance.

