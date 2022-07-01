Trending
July 1, 2022

Phaedra Parks on 'good' terms with Apollo Nida

By Annie Martin

July 1 (UPI) -- Phaedra Parks says she's on "good" terms with her ex-husband, Apollo Nida.

The 48-year-old television personality gave an update on her relationship with Nida during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Parks and Nida split in October 2014 after five years of marriage. Nida had checked in to prison the month prior after being sentenced to eight years for bank, mail and wire fraud.

The former couple have two children, sons Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9. Nida was released from prison in June 2019.

On WWHL, Parks said she and Nida get along well and co-parent their kids.

"Apollo and I obviously have these wonderful two young men that we love, and so we get along very well," she said. "I just spoke to him 10, 15 minutes ago ... We have a good relationship. We co-parent very well."

Parks also reacted to reports that Nida is spending time with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Shereé Whitfield.

"Honey, if it makes him some money, he can buy these children some shoes and some Chick-Fil-A," she said. "Hang out with whoever you need to hang out with to get a check. Bring it to mama!"

Parks starred in Seasons 3-9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality series is now in its 14th season on Bravo.

