1/5

Kendall Schmidt (L) announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Mica von Turkovich. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Big Time Rush singer Kendall Schmidt is engaged to be married. The 31-year-old singer announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Mica von Turkovich, on Thursday. Advertisement

Schmidt shared a photo on Instagram of himself proposing to von Turkovich.

"My heart and soul. I'll love you forever. @mica_chu," he captioned the post.

People said Schmidt proposed to von Turkovich at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The couple first met at a Big Time Rush concert at the venue in 2012.

Schmidt's band mates Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow were on hand to celebrate with Schmidt and von Turkovich.

"Any description of how @mica_chu has changed my life would be an understatement," Schmidt said in 2018. "She gives me a reason to be the best man I can be. And in turn, I do everything in my power to be everything she deserves."

Big Time Rush originated from the Nickelodeon series of the same name. The group released three albums before going on hiatus in 2014 but reunited in 2021 and released the new single "Call It Like I See It."