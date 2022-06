Famous birthdays for June 30: Lizzy Caplan, Mike Tyson

1/3

Lizzy Caplan attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 9, 2016. The actor turns 40 on June 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- First lady Elizabeth Monroe in 1768

-- Actor Susan Hayward in 1917

-- Singer Lena Horne in 1917

-- Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Nancy Dussault in 1936 (age 86)

-- Singer Florence Ballard in 1943

-- Actor David Alan Grier in 1956 (age 66)

-- Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

-- Metal singer Phil Anselmo in 1968 (age 54)

-- Rapper Matisyahu, born Matthew Paul Miller, in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Lizzy Caplan in 1982 (age 40)

-- Country singer Cole Swindell in 1983 (age 39)

-- American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino in 1984 (age 38)

-- Swimmer Michael Phelps, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, in 1985 (age 37)

-- WWE wrestler Alicia Fox, born Victoria Elizabeth Michelle Crawford, in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Elliot Fletcher in 1996 (age 26)