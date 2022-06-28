Trending
Entertainment News
June 28, 2022 / 2:12 PM

Wendy Williams transitions from daytime TV show to podcast

By Sommer Brokaw
Wendy Williams transitions from daytime TV show to podcast
Wendy Williams is moving on from TV with plans for an upcoming podcast. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Since Wendy Williams' daytime talk show wrapped up earlier this month, she has focused on transitioning to a podcast format, where she plans to bring some celebrities with her.

Williams' manager Will Selby told TMZ on Tuesday that while her daytime show was one of the most popular over its 13-season run, she is no longer interested in a full-time TV career anymore.

Selby, who is executive producing her upcoming podcast, added that instead she has been focused on the podcast and has already spoken to celebrities about being potential guests, from rappers Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe, to the Kardashians, and even a Trump family member.

The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode on June 17 and Williams told "Extra's" Billy Bush on the same day that she was transitioning to the podcast platform with iTunes.

A podcast could be a natural fit for Williams, who was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2009, and began her career in radio before starting her nationally syndicated TV show in 2008, including deejaying at her college station and hosting 98.7 KISS-FM in New York City.

Williams, now age 57, had been absent from her daytime show since October amid battling health issues, including Graves' disease, which is a thyroid condition, and COVID-19. Guest hosts, such as Sherri Shepherd, co-host of The View from 2007-2014, had filled in for her.

Shepherd will be taking over the program's time slot with her own talk show, Sherri, in the fall.

