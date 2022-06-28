Trending
June 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 28: John Elway, Mel Brooks

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for June 28: John Elway, Mel Brooks
John Elway attends the 26th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018. The former NFL quarterback turns 62 on June 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Pope Paul IV in 1476

-- English King Henry VIII in 1491

-- Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens in 1577

-- English clergyman John Wesley, founder of Methodism, in 1703

-- French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau in 1712

-- Italian author Luigi Pirandello in 1867

-- Composer Richard Rodgers in 1902

-- Filmmaker/comedian Mel Brooks in 1926 (age 96)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Pat Morita in 1932

-- Former CIA Director/Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in 1938 (age 84)

-- Comedian Gilda Radner in 1946

-- Actor Kathy Bates in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Alice Krige in 1954 (age 68)

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Elway in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor John Cusack in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Mary Stuart Masterson in 1966 (age 56)

-- Singer/actor Danielle Brisebois in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Tichina Arnold in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
-- Actor Steve Burton in 1970 (age 52)

-- Entrepreneur Elon Musk in 1971 (age 51)

-- Skateboarder/TV personality Rob Dyrdek in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Felicia Day in 1979 (age 43)

-- Country singer Kellie Pickler in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

