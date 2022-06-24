What to stream this weekend: Daytime Emmys, BET Awards

1/5

Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The 49th Annual Daytime Emmys will air live on CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday, and the BET Awards will air its ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Among other highlights this weekend, a new six-part psychological thriller, Chloe, will premiere on Prime Video, starring Erin Doherty from The Crown, and the coming-of-age LGBTQIA+ drama film, Wildhood, will start streaming on Hulu. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Wildhood'-- Hulu

The 2021 coming-of-age LGBTQIA+ drama from Wolfe Video follows Link (Phillip Lewitksi), who lives with his toxic father and younger half-brother Travis (Avery Winters-Anthony), on a journey towards a better life after he discovers his Mi'kma'ki mother could still be alive. It will premiere on Hulu Friday.

TV

Daytime Emmys-- CBS

Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell and Tamron Hall will present the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys, live on CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium starting at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday. The show honors excellence in soap operas, game shows, culinary shows, talk shows, legal/courtroom shows, lifestyle, travel, nature, instructional, arts, news and specials.

'Mormon No More'-- Hulu

The new original documentary series follows two married Mormon moms who fall in love despite the church doctrine's ban on same-sex relationships. ABC News Studios produced the series. It will premiere on Hulu on Friday.

'The Bear'-- FX, Hulu

The series follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a New York City fine dining chef, who returns to Chicago to take over his brother's sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after his brother dies by suicide. The series is out now on FX and Hulu. Carmy's five-star restaurant protocols will clash with new kitchen staff, as he makes changes and reorganizes the kitchen.

'Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area' -- Netflix

The South Korean series, based on the Spanish-language crime drama La Casa de Papel, will premiere on Friday. The series shifts focus to Korea and imagines a world where North and South Korea have unified to form a joint economic area. It features a new professor (Yoo Ji-tae), who assembles a team of thieves to steal $4 trillion from the Korea Unified Mint.

'Would It Kill You to Laugh'-- Peacock

The sketch special from A24 studios follows Kate Berlant (A League of Their Own) and John Early (Search Party, The Afterparty) as co-stars of a world-renowned television program, He's Gay, She's Half Jewish, who reunite after a falling out. It will premiere Friday. The show features Emmy-winner Meredith Vieira as a TV newscaster.

'Chloe'-- Prime Video

The new six-part psychological thriller stars Erin Doherty from The Crown as Becky, a temporary worker who cares for her mother with dementia and is obsessed with people on social media who seem to have perfect lives. It will premiere on Saturday on Amazon Prime Video.

BET Awards-- BET

Lizzo, Giveon and Chloe Bailey will be among the star-studded lineup taking the stage to perform in the ceremony dubbed "culture's biggest night," from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which will air on the cable channel targeting African-American audiences at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Empire music drama actress Taraji P. Henson will host the awards.