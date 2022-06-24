Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 24, 2022 / 11:23 AM

Daytime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
1/5
Daytime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect
Kevin Frazier will co-host the Daytime Emmy Awards. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place Friday evening in Pasadena, Calif.

The 49th annual ceremony will be held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium and air at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the event, which honors excellence in American talk shows, soap operas and other daytime television programming.

Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell, Tamron Hall and other stars will present awards.

This year's nominees include long-running soap operas The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful.

How to Watch

The Daytime Emmys will air Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS and also live stream on Paramount+.

Participants

Entertainment Tonight co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the awards show.

Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans, Deidre Hall, Cameron Mathison, Natalie Morales, Deborah Norville, James Reynolds and other stars will present awards.

Advertisement

Nominees

Soap operas The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives lead the 2022 nominations.

Other nominees include talk shows The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View. ABC and CBS are the leading networks with 31 nominations each, while Netflix follows with 27 nominations.

John Aniston, an actor known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Read More

2022 awards show schedule: How to watch 'Obi-Wan' actress Moses Ingram joins Apple TV+ series 'Lady in the Lake' Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short'
Music // 41 minutes ago
Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short'
June 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a single and music video for "Life's Too Short," an English-language song from their EP "Girls."
BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 57 minutes ago
BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect
June 24 (UPI) -- The 22nd annual BET Awards will take place Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
John Early: 'Would it Kill You to Laugh?' is 'timeless and silly'
TV // 5 hours ago
John Early: 'Would it Kill You to Laugh?' is 'timeless and silly'
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- John Early and Kate Berlant say their new Peacock sketch-comedy special "Would it Kill You to Laugh?" mines ordinary, relatable situations rather than current events for humor.
'Obi-Wan' actress Moses Ingram joins Apple TV+ series 'Lady in the Lake'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Obi-Wan' actress Moses Ingram joins Apple TV+ series 'Lady in the Lake'
June 24 (UPI) -- Moses Ingram, who plays Reva in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," will star with Natalie Portman in a new series based on the Laura Lippman novel "Lady in the Lake."
TV review: 'Westworld' Season 4 creates suspense with faithful themes
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: 'Westworld' Season 4 creates suspense with faithful themes
LOS ANGELES, June 24 (UPI) -- "Westworld" Season 4 creates new suspenseful mysteries out of the familiar themes of the robot theme park.
Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video
June 24 (UPI) -- Giveon released his debut studio album, "Give or Take" and a music video for the song "Lost Me."
Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party'
Music // 2 hours ago
Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party'
June 24 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a single and music video for "Late to Da Party" featuring NBA YoungBoy after being snubbed by the BET Awards.
Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video
June 24 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right."
Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina'
Music // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina'
June 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "Carolina," an original song for the film "Where the Crawdads Sing" starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Alisha Boe to star in Apple adaptation of Edith Wharton's 'The Buccaneers'
TV // 4 hours ago
Alisha Boe to star in Apple adaptation of Edith Wharton's 'The Buccaneers'
June 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it ordered an eight-episode adaptation of Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel, "The Buccaneers," starring Alisha Boe and Kristine Froseth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elliot Page 'proud' of his 'Umbrella Academy' character's coming out as trans
Elliot Page 'proud' of his 'Umbrella Academy' character's coming out as trans
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice
Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
Aliens swoop into Seabrook in trailer for 'Zombies 3'
Aliens swoop into Seabrook in trailer for 'Zombies 3'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement