Daytime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect

Kevin Frazier will co-host the Daytime Emmy Awards. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place Friday evening in Pasadena, Calif. The 49th annual ceremony will be held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium and air at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Advertisement

How to Watch

Participants

Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans, Deidre Hall, Cameron Mathison, Natalie Morales, Deborah Norville, James Reynolds and other stars will present awards.

Nominees

Soap operas The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives lead the 2022 nominations.

Other nominees include talk shows The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View. ABC and CBS are the leading networks with 31 nominations each, while Netflix follows with 27 nominations.

John Aniston, an actor known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.