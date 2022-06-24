Trending
June 24, 2022 / 12:00 PM

BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
1/5
Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 BET Awards will take place Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

The 22nd annual ceremony will be held at Microsoft Theater and air at 8 p.m. EDT on BET. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo.

Six-time BET Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will host the event, which celebrates Black excellence in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment.

Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, Nene Leakes and other stars will present awards, while Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Roddy Richh, Chloe Bailey, Giveon and Babyface will perform.

Doja Cat leads the field of nominees, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake.

How to Watch

The BET Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BET and live stream on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo with a free trial or subscription.

Terrance J will host the BET Awards '22: Red Carpet Live! pre-show, which begins at 6 p.m. The pre-show will include performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana and Victoria Monet.

Participants

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson will host the awards show for her second year.

Presenters include Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, Nene Leakes, Big Freedia, Eva Marcille, Irv Gotti, KJ Smith, Marsai Martin, Ne-Yo, Ray J, Serayah and Tamar Braxton.

Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Chloe Bailey, Giveon, Babyface, Ella Mai, Jack Harlow, Latto and other artists will perform.

Nominees

"Woman" singer and rapper Doja Cat leads the nominees with six nominations, including for Album of the Year for Planet Her. Ari Lennox and Drake follow with four nominations each.

In addition, rapper, record executive and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs" will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

