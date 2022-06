1/5

Devin Booker (L) and Kendall Jenner reportedly have broken up after two years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Supermodel and reality TV personality Kendall Jenner and pro basketball player Devin Booker have ended their two-year romance, according to multiple media reports. UsMagazine.com reported Wednesday that the couple parted ways more than two weeks ago. Advertisement

But an unnamed source told E! News the same day the breakup is a little fresher, explaining, "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

The former couple was seen at the May wedding of Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker.

"But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," the source told E!

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed the split, but cited its own unnamed source as saying a reconciliation is possible down the road.

"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," an insider told ET.

Another source is quoted as saying the pair "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

