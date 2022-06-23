Watch Live
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell talks about strength of U.S. economy, rising inflation at House hearing
June 23, 2022

Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff

By Annie Martin
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Terminal List" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Patrick Schwarzenegger says he's "honored" to star in The Boys spinoff series.

The 28-year-old actor discussed the secrecy surrounding the new series, The Boys Presents: Varsity, during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Boys Presents: Varsity is a spinoff of the Amazon series The Boys, which is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book of the same name. The Boys follows the titular Boys, a group of vigilantes, as they attempt to take down a team of corrupt superheroes.

Varsity will center on a group of young people who attend a college for superheroes.

Schwarzenegger will appear alongside Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Maddie Phillips in The Boys Presents: Varsity. The series is filming in Toronto.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Schwarzenegger said the cast is largely kept in the dark and receives secret scripts shortly before filming.

"Every episode, we get the script like they day we're about to film. I don't really know what's to come. They don't even show me -- it's that secret," the actor said.

"It's such an amazing franchise, it's great. I'm honored to be part of it," he added.

Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, previously said in an interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast that Varsity is "kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes."

Schwarzenegger also will star with his brother-in-law, Chris Pratt, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, in the Amazon series The Terminal List. The show is based on the Jack Carr novel and follows a Navy SEAL who uncovers a conspiracy.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Schwarzenegger said training with real-life Navy SEALs was an "insane" experience.

