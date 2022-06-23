Trending
June 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 23: Selma Blair, Bryan Brown

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for June 23: Selma Blair, Bryan Brown
Selma Blair arrives on the orange carpet for the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on May 10, 2019. The actor turns 50 on June 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- French Empress Josephine, wife of Napoleon, in 1763

-- Pioneer sex researcher Alfred Kinsey in 1894

-- British King Edward VIII in 1894

-- Alan Turing, British computer scientist, in 1912

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State William Rogers in 1913

-- Director/choreographer Bob Fosse in 1927

-- Singer June Carter Cash in 1929

-- Astronaut Donn Eisele in 1930

-- Finnish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI

-- U.S. Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph in 1940

-- Former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine in 1943

-- Actor Ted Shackelford in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Bryan Brown in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1948 (age 74)

-- Music producer Randy Jackson in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Frances McDormand in 1957 (age 65)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Colin Montgomerie in 1963 (age 59)

-- Filmmaker Joss Whedon in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Selma Blair in 1972 (age 50)

-- Musician Jason Mraz in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Melissa Rauch in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Duffy, born Amy Anne Duffy, in 1984 (age 38)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

