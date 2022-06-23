Famous birthdays for June 23: Selma Blair, Bryan Brown

June 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- French Empress Josephine, wife of Napoleon, in 1763
-- Pioneer sex researcher Alfred Kinsey in 1894
-- British King Edward VIII in 1894
-- Alan Turing, British computer scientist, in 1912
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State William Rogers in 1913
-- Director/choreographer Bob Fosse in 1927
-- Singer June Carter Cash in 1929
-- Astronaut Donn Eisele in 1930
-- Finnish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari in 1937 (age 85)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph in 1940
-- Former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine in 1943
-- Actor Ted Shackelford in 1946 (age 76)
-- Actor Bryan Brown in 1947 (age 75)
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1948 (age 74)
-- Music producer Randy Jackson in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Frances McDormand in 1957 (age 65)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Colin Montgomerie in 1963 (age 59)
-- Filmmaker Joss Whedon in 1964 (age 57)
-- Actor Selma Blair in 1972 (age 50)
-- Musician Jason Mraz in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Melissa Rauch in 1980 (age 42)
-- Singer Duffy, born Amy Anne Duffy, in 1984 (age 38)