June 22, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Martha Stewart misses event after testing positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin
Martha Stewart was "heartbroken" to miss a hosting event after testing positive for COVID-19.

June 22 (UPI) -- Martha Stewart was forced to miss an event after testing positive for COVID-19.

The lifestyle guru, 80, said Tuesday that she was "heartbroken" to miss a hosting event for skincare line Mario Badescu in New York after coming down with the virus.

"This evening, I planned to host a garden party at The Plaza on behalf of my favorite skincare line, @mariobadescu. But I'm sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19. I am feeling fine but i am sticking to the rules and isolating," Stewart wrote on Instagram.

"I'm heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of 'The Martha Facial' at their NYC flagship," she said. "Cheers to what I'm sure will be a fabulous event!"

Stewart previously posted in January 2021 after getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines. I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster," the star said at the time.

"Here's to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic," she added.

Jeopardy! host and actress Mayim Bialik also recently tested positive for COVID-19. Bialik said in a video Monday that her experience with the virus has been "no joke."

"It's very exhausting," she said. "I had mononucleosis when I was in college and the exhaustion hits like that where you cannot be awake. You can try to be awake but then all of a sudden you need to sleep."

