June 22, 2022 / 9:34 AM

Kim Kardashian says daughter North is 'really into' special effects makeup

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian discussed her daughter North and scolded her sons Saint and Psalm during her appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says her daughter North has an interest in special effects makeup.

The 41-year-old television personality and businesswoman discussed North, her 9-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Kanye West, during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kardashian, who previously headed her KKW Beauty cosmetics line and launched the new skincare brand SSKN by Kim this week, said North shares her love for makeup.

"She's really into special effects makeup," she said of North. "She does, like, really good, like, wounds and scars and really -- she's really good at it. So, she was taking classes."

Kardashian recently threw North a "spooky wilderness-themed" birthday party where they went camping in the wilderness.

"I have no idea how she got into it, but I got her a teacher to show her and got all of the supplies. So, she wanted to teach her girlfriends. And we took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness," Kardashian said.

"She wanted it to be really spooky and she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone. There was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds, and scars and -- she's really good at it," she added.

Kardashian has three other children, daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with West. Saint and Psalm were in the audience at The Tonight Show and got scolded by Kardashian for making too much noise.

"Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?" Kardashian told her sons.

Kardashian has been dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson since 2021. She said in an interview Tuesday on Today that she waited six months before introducing Davidson to her kids.

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian was 'cautious' about introducing Pete Davidson to her kids

