Gloria Estefan discussed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime show and confirmed she turned down joining them for the performance. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan has nothing but praise for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime show. The 64-year-old singer and actress discussed Lopez and Shakira's February 2020 performance during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Netflix released the documentary Halftime this month that explores Lopez's career and the making of her Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira, including how Lopez initially thought having two performers was the "worst idea in the world."

On WWHL, Estefan, who performed at the Super Bowl in 1992 and 1999, shared her thoughts on Lopez and Shakira performing together.

"Look, this is the bottom line -- you have very little time, you have 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set. Could you do it one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack in as much as possible," Estefan said.

"They killed it," she added. "They did an amazing show."

Estefan confirmed that she turned down joining Lopez and Shakira for the show.

"Imagine what J. Lo would have said if I would have been a third," Estefan jokingly said.

"Look, it's their moment. They're in a whole other thing," she added. "I've done a couple of Super Bowls. I didn't want to go on a diet in December."