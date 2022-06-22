Trending
Entertainment News
June 22, 2022

New J.R.R. Tolkien book to coincide with Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

By Annie Martin

June 22 (UPI) -- HarperCollins will release a new book by late author J.R.R. Tolkien.

The company said in a press release Wednesday that it will publish The Fall of Númenor in November. Tolkien died at age 81 in 1973.

The Fall of Númenor compiles Tolkien's writings about the events of the Second Age. The book is edited by Brian Sibley and Christopher Tolkien and features illustrations by Alan Lee.

Sibley drew upon the Appendices of Tolkien's Lord of the Rings book series and other works to tell the story of the foundations of Númenor, the forging of the Rings, and the Last Alliance against Sauron that ended the Second Age.

"Since the first publication of The Silmarillion forty-five years ago, I have passionately followed Christopher Tolkien's meticulous curation and scholarship in publishing a formidable history of his father's writings on Middle-earth. I am honored to be adding to that authoritative library with The Fall of Númenor," Sibley said.

"I hope that, in drawing together many of the threads from the tales of the Second Age into a single work, readers will discover -- or rediscover -- the rich tapestry of characters and events that are a prelude to the drama of the War of the Ring as is told in The Lord of the Rings," he added.

Sibley said in a statement to The Tolkien Society that it was a "great honor" to work on the book.

"I hope that this opportunity to read, as a single narrative, an account of those years, will provide a new appreciation of how the monumental events of the Second Age were to impact on those told in The Lord of the Rings," he added.

The Fall of Númenor coincides with Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series takes place in the Second Age and will premiere Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete star.

