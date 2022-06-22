Elliot Page 'proud' of his 'Umbrella Academy' character's coming out as trans

Elliot Page discussed his "Umbrella Academy" character's transition in Season 3 following his real-life coming out in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Elliot Page is "proud" of how the Umbrella Academy handled his character's coming out as transgender. The 35-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he discussed his character Viktor Hargreeves' transition in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Advertisement

Page himself came out as transgender in 2020. In The Umbrella Academy, which returned for a third season Wednesday on Netflix, Viktor (Page), formerly known as Vanya, started to embrace his true self by cutting his hair, then reintroduced himself to his siblings.

On Late Night, Page said he worked with showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman and Amateur author Thomas Page McBee to bring Viktor's transition story to life.

"[Steve is] just incredible and such a wonderful person. And so, when we first talked about it, he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show," Page said.

"And an incredible writer, journalist, author, Thomas Page McBee, who I met doing a miniseries called Tales of the City ... came on board and helped out," he added. "And I feel proud of it and excited for people to see it."

Page confirmed that it feels easier to perform as an actor since his transition.

"Everything does. And that's obviously a big component and part of my life," the star said. "And, yeah, beautiful thing to experience now, because a lot of the time, my life was just trying to move forward. And so getting to embrace the experience as much as I get to now."

"And I think it's made me better in so many facets, like, as a person, I think, as a friend, and, you know, relationships," he added.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic book series. The show follows a group of adoptive siblings with superpowers.