Kim Kardashian was 'cautious' about introducing Pete Davidson to her kids

Kim Kardashian (L) said she consulted with therapists and waited six months to introduce her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to her children with Kanye West. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says she was "cautious" when it came to introducing her boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson, to her kids. The 41-year-old television personality said in an interview Tuesday on Today that she consulted with therapists and waited six months before introducing Davidson, 28, to her four children. Advertisement

Kardashian shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

On Today, Kardashian said she also sought advice from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

"Luckily, I have a sister that has been through it all," Kardashian said. "We talked about it, and I consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it. I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker."

"I think it's different for everyone and different things work for different people, but you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible," she added.

Advertisement We're catching up with @KimKardashian about her relationship with Pete Davidson, wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress, her newest business project that's been years in the making and more! pic.twitter.com/Chsz8cK5FW— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2022

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October 2021 following Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live. Kardashian said in an interview with Robin Roberts in April that she's "very happy" with the SNL star.

