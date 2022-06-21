Trending
Entertainment News
June 21, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 21: Prince William, Juliette Lewis

By UPI Staff
1/3
Britain's Prince William, duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, duchess of Cambridge, attend the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. Prince William turns 40 on June 21. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Saint/Pope Leo IX in 1002

-- Rep. Joseph Hayne Rainey in 1832

-- Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850

-- Cartoonist Al Hirschfeld in 1903

-- Philosopher/author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905

-- Actor Jane Russell in 1921

-- Actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925

-- Singer O.C. Smith in 1932

-- Actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (age 89)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Monte Markham in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Ron Ely in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor/TV host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (age 82)

-- Comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (age 81)

-- Musician Ray Davies in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Michael Gross in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (age 75)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (age 75)

-- Writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (age 74)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (age 71)

-- Two-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto in 1953

-- Actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954

-- Country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (age 63)

-- Sportscaster Kevin Harlan in 1960 (age 62)

-- Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor David Morrissey in 1964 (age 58)

-- Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 as prime minister of Thailand, in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Juliette Lewis in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (age 43)

-- Rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (age 41)

-- Britain's Prince William in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (age 39)

-- Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who exposed government secrets, in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Michael Malarkey in 1983 (age 39)

-- Singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (age 23)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
