June 20, 2022 / 9:51 AM

'Bachelor' alum Tia Booth expecting first child

By Annie Martin

June 20 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Tia Booth is going to be a mom.

The television personality is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Taylor Mock.

Booth shared the news Sunday while honoring her late dad on Father's Day.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time," Booth wrote. "It's been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration."

"While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do," she said. "Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever."

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley, Anna Redman and Jasmine Goode were among those to congratulate Booth in the comments.

"AHHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!!!" Tilley wrote.

"Congrats! So happy for y'all," Redman added.

"Congrats babe!!! So happy for you!! I know your daddy is so proud of you," Goode said.

Booth later noted on Instagram Stories that her post was mysteriously deleted from Instagram.

Booth and Mock got engaged at a Bachelor Live on Stage show in Atlanta, Ga., in April.

Booth came to fame as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She later appeared in Seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

