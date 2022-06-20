Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 20, 2022 / 11:36 AM

Kenya Moore on Marlo Hampton: 'She's not capable of being a friend'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kenya Moore on Marlo Hampton: 'She's not capable of being a friend'
Kenya Moore slammed Marlo Hampton following Hampton's rant about her and Kandi Burruss. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore says her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Marlo Hampton is "not capable of being a friend."

The 51-year-old actress and television personality slammed Hampton during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following Hampton's rant about her and Kandi Burruss.

Advertisement

In the June 12 episode of RHOA, Hampton called Burruss a "ho" and claimed she slept with "everybody for free" during a conversation with Shereé Whitfield. Hampton also called Moore a "video ho" and said she "went through every rapper in America and didn't get a ring."

Whitfield, who was upset with Burruss for not reaching out amid her issues with Tyrone Gilliams, agreed with Hampton's remarks.

On WWHL, fans asked Moore why she doesn't think Hampton and Burruss have don't have a friendship.

"I just don't think they were ever really friends," Moore said. "Honestly, I just don't think Marlo is capable of being a friend. I just think she's just too dishonest, too fake, too phony. She's not capable of being a friend."

Advertisement

Burruss appeared to address the drama on Twitter following the June 12 episode.

"If someone shows you who they are believe them ... because they talking about me more than they talking about their own stories and businesses #RHOA," she wrote.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is in its 14th season on Bravo. The series also stars Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Read More

Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama The Chicks apologize after ending show early Jennifer Lopez praises 'caring, loving' Ben Affleck on Father's Day What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to star in Apple TV+ series 'Criminal Record'
TV // 1 minute ago
Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to star in Apple TV+ series 'Criminal Record'
June 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ ordered "Criminal Record," a crime thriller starring "Doctor Who" actor Peter Capaldi and "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo.
Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones tour will resume Tuesday
Music // 18 minutes ago
Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones tour will resume Tuesday
June 20 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones will resume their "Sixty" tour Tuesday in Milan following Mick Jagger's recovery from COVID-19.
Beyonce to release new single 'Break My Soul'
Music // 1 hour ago
Beyonce to release new single 'Break My Soul'
June 20 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will release "Break My Soul," a first song from her album "Renaissance," at midnight.
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
Music // 1 hour ago
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
June 20 (UPI) -- The Chicks apologized after cutting their concert short at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.
'The Ultimatum' couple Alexis Maloney, Hunter Parr marry
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Ultimatum' couple Alexis Maloney, Hunter Parr marry
June 20 (UPI) -- "The Ultimatum" couple Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr married at a wedding in California.
'Bachelor' alum Tia Booth expecting first child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Bachelor' alum Tia Booth expecting first child
June 20 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Tia Booth is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Taylor Mock.
Jennifer Lopez praises 'caring, loving' Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez praises 'caring, loving' Ben Affleck on Father's Day
June 20 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez posted a tribute to Ben Affleck on Father's Day following their engagement.
Series based on 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness' in the works at ITV
TV // 5 hours ago
Series based on 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness' in the works at ITV
June 20 (UPI) -- Claire Vaye Watkins' novel, "I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness," is being adapted as a TV series, Britain's ITV announced Monday.
Famous birthdays for June 20: John Goodman, Brian Wilson
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 20: John Goodman, Brian Wilson
June 20 (UPI) -- Actor John Goodman turns 70 and songwriter Brian Wilson turns 80, among the famous birthdays for June 20.
Bob Saget's daughter honors him on Father's Day: 'I love you infinitely'
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Bob Saget's daughter honors him on Father's Day: 'I love you infinitely'
June 19 (UPI) -- Bob Saget's daughter, Lara, paid tribute to the late comedian with a touching Instagram post on Father's Day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement