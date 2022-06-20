Kenya Moore on Marlo Hampton: 'She's not capable of being a friend'

1/5

Kenya Moore slammed Marlo Hampton following Hampton's rant about her and Kandi Burruss. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore says her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Marlo Hampton is "not capable of being a friend." The 51-year-old actress and television personality slammed Hampton during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following Hampton's rant about her and Kandi Burruss. Advertisement

In the June 12 episode of RHOA, Hampton called Burruss a "ho" and claimed she slept with "everybody for free" during a conversation with Shereé Whitfield. Hampton also called Moore a "video ho" and said she "went through every rapper in America and didn't get a ring."

Whitfield, who was upset with Burruss for not reaching out amid her issues with Tyrone Gilliams, agreed with Hampton's remarks.

On WWHL, fans asked Moore why she doesn't think Hampton and Burruss have don't have a friendship.

"I just don't think they were ever really friends," Moore said. "Honestly, I just don't think Marlo is capable of being a friend. I just think she's just too dishonest, too fake, too phony. She's not capable of being a friend."

Burruss appeared to address the drama on Twitter following the June 12 episode.

"If someone shows you who they are believe them ... because they talking about me more than they talking about their own stories and businesses #RHOA," she wrote.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is in its 14th season on Bravo. The series also stars Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross.