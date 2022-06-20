Advertisement
June 20, 2022 / 9:31 AM

Jennifer Lopez praises 'caring, loving' Ben Affleck on Father's Day

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez praises 'caring, loving' Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Lopez posted a tribute to Ben Affleck on Father's Day following their engagement. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez has nothing but praise for her fiancé, Ben Affleck, on Father's Day.

The 52-year-old singer and actress marked the occasion Sunday by posting a tribute to Affleck, 49, on Instagram.

Lopez has 14-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children, daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck originally dated and got engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. The couple got back together in 2021 and got engaged again in April.

On Father's Day, Lopez shared a video featuring moments of herself and Affleck set to her 2002 song "Dear Ben," which is dedicated to Affleck.

"Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love," she captioned the post.

The video also featured a clip from a recent interview where Lopez discussed building a blended family with Affleck.

"This is the best time of my life," she said. "I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. And I'm feeling incredibly blessed."

Lopez is also celebrating the release of her Netflix documentary Halftime, which explores her career and gives an intimate look at the making of her Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

