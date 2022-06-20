Trending
June 20, 2022 / 1:22 PM

Harry Styles, Gucci to launch HA HA HA clothing collection

By Annie Martin
Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele designed a new clothing collection. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- British singer and actor Harry Styles and Italian fashion house Gucci have teamed up on a new clothing collection.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele announced the collection, called HA HA HA, at a press conference Monday in Milan, Italy.

Alessandro said the collection represents the pair's "dream wardrobe" and stems from years of conversations over WhatsApp and occasional meet-ups.

"It started just like two kids playing, you know, in a very easy way," the fashion designer said.

The 25-look collection includes '70s-inspired tailoring silhouettes in heritage English and Italian fabrics, printed pajama sets, camp collar shirts and T-shirts featuring Styles and Michele's "grumpy bear" motif.

Michele said the door is open for future collaborations with Styles, who previously appeared in Gucci ad campaigns.

"It's easy to do it," Michele said of working with Styles, "but it's also serious. It's something that he really, really loves in a serious way. You know, like me."

The HA HA HA collection will launch in Gucci stores in October.

Styles released his third studio album, Harry's House, in May. The album features the singles "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking."

As an actor, Styles will next play a closeted gay police officer in the film My Policeman.

