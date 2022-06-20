Advertisement
June 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 20: John Goodman, Brian Wilson

By UPI Staff
John Goodman attends the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on August 25, 2019. The actor turns 70 on June 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Author-playwright Lillian Hellman in 1905

-- Actor Errol Flynn in 1909

-- Musician Chet Atkins in 1924

-- Actor/World War II hero Audie Murphy, winner of the Medal of Honor, in 1925

-- Actor Martin Landau in 1928

-- Actor Olympia Dukakis in 1931

-- Actor James Tolkan in 1931 (age 91)

-- Actor Danny Aiello in 1933

-- Actor John Mahoney in 1940

-- Football Hall of Fame member Len Dawson in 1935 (age 87)

-- Songwriter Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in 1942 (age 80)

-- Singer Anne Murray in 1945 (age 77)

-- TV handyman Bob Vila in 1946 (age 76)

-- Concert pianist Andre Watts in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer Lionel Richie in 1949 (age 73)

-- Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor John Goodman in 1952 (age 70)

-- Musician Michael Anthony in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Nicole Kidman in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Josh Lucas in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Tom Wlaschiha in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Tika Sumpter in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor/singer Alisan Porter in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Serayah McNeill in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Julian Hilliard in 2011 (age 11)

