Famous birthdays for June 20: John Goodman, Brian Wilson

TV // 23 hours ago

Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories

NEW YORK, June 19 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon says he wanted to star in "Dark Winds," AMC's adaptation of Tony Hillerman's beloved Leaphorn & Chee book series, because it would be the rare TV show with a mostly Native American cast and writing team.