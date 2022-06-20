Trending
June 20, 2022

'The Ultimatum' couple Alexis Maloney, Hunter Parr marry

By Annie Martin

June 20 (UPI) -- The Ultimatum couple Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are married.

The television personalities married Saturday at Wayfarers Chapel and Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, Calif.

"It's no longer about Alexis. It's Alexis and Hunter," Maloney told People ahead of the wedding. "That's the most exciting thing for me, is we're doing everything together ... tough times are going to come, but I have him."

Maloney shared photos from the wedding Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"The Ultimatum" couple Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr married at a wedding in California. Photo by alexiselainemaloney/Instagram Stories

The pictures included a photo of Maloney and Parr cutting the cake at their wedding reception.

"The Ultimatum" couple Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr married at a wedding in California. Photo by alexiselainemaloney/Instagram Stories
Maloney and Parr appeared in Season 1 of The Ultimatum, a reality series featuring couples where one partner is ready to get married and issues an ultimatum to the other. The couple left the show early after Parr proposed.

"Personally, I am so happy that we didn't go through the rest of the show," Maloney, who initially gave the ultimatum, said. "You could see that I came in wanting to marry Hunter from day one."

"Ultimately, I wanted Hunter to be 100% sure and make sure that I was the one he really wanted," she added. "And it was so reassuring to see that after a week of going on dates, he [knew] he [wanted] to be with me."

The Ultimatum was renewed for Season 2 in March.

