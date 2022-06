1/5

Katherine Schwarzenegger, wife of actor Chris Pratt, shared on Instagram this weekend rare photos of their baby daughters. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Lifestyle blogger Katherine Schwarzenegger shared on Instagram this weekend new photos of her with her infant daughter. Schwarzenegger, 32, gave birth to Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, her second daughter with 42-year-old actor Chris Pratt, on May 21. Advertisement

The couple, who married in 2019, are also parents to 1-year-old Lyla.

"May & June," she captioned Saturday's gallery, which featured an image of her holding Eloise with only the baby's hand on her chest, as well as snapshots of the newborn's feet clad in cute socks that look like tiny shoes; Lyla's hand reaching for a tiny flower in a sidewalk crack; Pratt cooking in their kitchen and a cup of coffee.

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of broadcast journalist Maria Shriver and movie icon Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Pratt has a 9-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Farris.