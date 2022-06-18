Lauren Graham, Peter Krause end decade-long romance

1/3

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have broken up after 10 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Former Parenthood co-stars Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have ended their romance after more than a decade. Graham's representative told People.com Friday the actors "quietly ended their relationship last year." Advertisement

NBC New York said Graham, 55, and Krause, 56, met as guest stars on the sitcom Caroline in the City, but didn't start dating until they were cast as siblings on Parenthood in 2010.

"Nobody knew for a while, because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out. I've also been really protective of it, because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show," Graham told Redbook at the time.