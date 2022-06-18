Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 18, 2022 / 6:18 PM

Lauren Graham, Peter Krause end decade-long romance

By Karen Butler
1/3
Lauren Graham, Peter Krause end decade-long romance
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have broken up after 10 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Former Parenthood co-stars Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have ended their romance after more than a decade.

Graham's representative told People.com Friday the actors "quietly ended their relationship last year."

Advertisement

NBC New York said Graham, 55, and Krause, 56, met as guest stars on the sitcom Caroline in the City, but didn't start dating until they were cast as siblings on Parenthood in 2010.

"Nobody knew for a while, because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out. I've also been really protective of it, because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show," Graham told Redbook at the time.

Read More

Will Forte to star in 'Bodkin,' Netflix series produced by the Obamas Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2023 Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy 'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises

Latest Headlines

Will Forte to star in 'Bodkin,' Netflix series produced by the Obamas
TV // 1 hour ago
Will Forte to star in 'Bodkin,' Netflix series produced by the Obamas
June 18 (UPI) -- Production is expected to begin in Ireland next week on "Bodkin," a darkly comedic thriller starring Will Forte and executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Netflix announced.
Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2023
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2023
June 18 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Mindy Kaling and the Jonas Brothers are among the celebrities to get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars next year.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.
Music // 11 hours ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for June 18: Paul McCartney, Isabella Rossellini
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 18: Paul McCartney, Isabella Rossellini
June 18 (UPI) -- Rocker Paul McCartney turns 80 and actor Isabella Rossellini turns 70, among the famous birthdays for June 18.
Reports: Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' movie at Disney
Movies // 19 hours ago
Reports: Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' movie at Disney
June 17 (UPI) -- Guy Ritchie, who directed 2019's "Aladdin" live-action remake, is set to join Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1997 film "Hercules."
Hallmark Channel's 'When Calls the Heart' renewed for 10th season
TV // 20 hours ago
Hallmark Channel's 'When Calls the Heart' renewed for 10th season
June 17 (UPI) -- "When Calls the Heart" was officially renewed for a 10th season at Hallmark Channel, it was announced.
Angela Bassett: Juneteenth is 'for anyone who has felt unseen'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Angela Bassett: Juneteenth is 'for anyone who has felt unseen'
June 17 (UPI) -- Fox and Tubi released a video with "9-1-1" star Angela Bassett discussing Juneteenth. Bassett expresses the holiday's significance for African-Americans and any marginalized group.
'Snowpiercer' to end with Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Snowpiercer' to end with Season 4
June 17 (UPI) -- TNT confirmed Friday that its dystopian drama, "Snowpiercer," will end with its upcoming fourth season.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shares 'Toddler' live video
Music // 1 day ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shares 'Toddler' live video
June 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon released a live performance video for "Toddler," a song from her solo album "INVU."
Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con
June 17 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Friday that it will bring the cast and creators of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to San Diego Comic-Con Hall H between July 21 - 24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell confirmed as Daytime Emmy Award presenters
Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell confirmed as Daytime Emmy Award presenters
Famous birthdays for June 18: Paul McCartney, Isabella Rossellini
Famous birthdays for June 18: Paul McCartney, Isabella Rossellini
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.
Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2023
Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement