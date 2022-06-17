What to stream this weekend: 'The Old Man,' 'Summer I Turned Pretty'

1/5

Actor Jeff Bridges, shown accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2019, stars in "The Old Man," which will stream on Hulu on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Hulu will release The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, as a man who is living off the grid since he absconded from the CIA decades ago, and Prime Video will release the young adult series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, starring Lola Tung, this weekend. Among other highlights this weekend, Netflix will air the film, The Martha Mitchell Effect, featuring documentary footage of the Cabinet wife, known as "Martha the Mouth," who experienced gaslighting by the Nixon administration to keep her silent about Watergate. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend, along with a music event to stream.

Film

'Spiderhead' -- Netflix

Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers) will star as Steve Abnesti, who runs a prison that uses mind-altering drugs instead of bars to control the inmates, in the film to premiere on Friday. It hails from director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and is based on a short story by George Saunders that appeared in the New Yorker. Co-stars include Mark Paguo and Tess Haubrich.

Advertisement

'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' -- Hulu

Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Howard's End) stars as Nancy, a 62-year-old woman, who hires a male escort Leo (Daryl McCormack) because she's never experienced an orgasm in her life. It will air on Friday.

'The Martha Mitchell Effect' -- Netflix

The documentary film follows Martha Mitchell, the Cabinet wife, known to be outspoken and call up reporters as "Martha the Mouth," who almost blew the lid off the Watergate scandal, but was silenced by gaslighting by the Nixon administration. It will premiere on Friday. She was the wife of John Mitchell, who served as U.S. attorney general during Nixon's first term and later transitioned to working on his re-election campaign.

'The Ledge' -- Hulu

The new film tells the story of a rock-climbing adventure that turns into a nightmare, when Brittany Ashworth's Kelly, captures the murder of her friend on camera, and becomes the target of a group that's trying to destroy the evidence. It will stream on Saturday on Hulu.

'Ted K' -- Hulu

The 2021 crime drama explores the tortured mind of Ted Kaczynski, who became known as "The Unabomber," for sending bombs to people from 1978-1995, in the years leading up to his arrest. It will begin streaming on Hulu on Saturday.

Advertisement

TV

'The Old Man' -- Hulu

Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award winner and Oscar winner Jeff Bridges (Crazy Heart), who has recently gone through health scares with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and COVID-19, stars as Dan Chase, a man who has absconded from the CIA decades ago and is living off the grid, but is driven out of hiding and must reconcile with his past. The thriller will begin streaming on Hulu on Friday. The series is also out now on FX.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' -- Prime Video

The young adult series tells the story of Lola Tung's Isabel "Belly" Conklin, 16, who spends the summers at Cousin's Beach with her family, and childhood friends, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), during one summer where her friends become attracted to her in a love triangle. It will premiere on Friday. The film is based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name. Han is also known for the To All the Boys book series.

Advertisement

Music

Bonnaroo -- Hulu

The music festival, featuring headliners Machine Gun Kelly, Stevie Nicks, Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage and Roddy Rich, is streaming now through Sunday from the Manchester farm in Manchester, Tenn. Other performers include Goth Babe, Role Model, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, among many more.