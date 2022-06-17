Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 17, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Watergate 50th Anniversary: 5 shows, films inspired by the scandal

By Karen Butler
1/5
Watergate 50th Anniversary: 5 shows, films inspired by the scandal
A scene from the film "Frost/Nixon" is pictured in this undated publicity photo released to UPI. Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate political scandal that ended Richard Nixon's presidency. Photo courtesy of Universal | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Watergate, and many cinema fans most likely will commemorate the political scandal that ended Republican Richard Nixon's presidency by watching the Oscar-winning 1976 film, All the President's Men, starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as iconic Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, respectively.

But Hollywood's fascination with the Nixon-sanctioned break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 17, 1972, didn't stop with All the President's Men.

Advertisement

Several other films and TV shows tell the sordid story from the perspectives of people directly involved or on the fringes of the case that led to Nixon's resignation. While most received praise for their performances and craftsmanship, they didn't necessarily capture the public's imagination the way the Redford-Hoffman picture did.

Advertisement

Here are five to watch after All the President's Men:

Nixon (1995) - Prime Video

Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone's biopic stars Anthony Hopkins as the titular commander-in-chief and Joan Allen as his wife, Pat. The story is told mainly through flashbacks, with some real archival footage blended in, and spans most of Nixon's political rise and fall. Other highlights include his relationships with his advisers, his time as vice president to Dwight D. Eisenhower and reactions to the Bay of Pigs Invasion and John F. Kennedy's assassination. Although the 3-hour,10-minute film was reviewed favorably by critics, the Nixon family denounced Stone's version of history as "reprehensible" surmount to "character assassination. Despite a star-studded cast that featured Annabeth Gish, Marley Shelton, Powers Boothe, James Woods, Paul Sorvino, Bob Hoskins, Larry Hagman, Ed Harris and David Hyde Pierce, it only earned about $13.7 million at the box office.

Dick (1999) - Prime Video

Writer-director Andrew Fleming pondered what might happen if two 15-year-old girls (Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams) stumbled into the Watergate robbery, and his 94-minute comedy, Dick, was the result. To keep the youngsters quiet about what they witnessed, Nixon (Dan Hedaya) hires them to be his official dog walkers. Their antics at the White House lead to them inadvertently influencing historical events. The fantasy also shows them becoming the notorious "Deep Throat" whistleblower whose leaked information to the media ultimately results in Nixon's resignation. Harry Shearer, Dave Foley, Will Ferrell and Teri Garr co-star in the critically acclaimed movie, which also earned about $6 million when it played in theaters.

Advertisement

Frost/Nixon (2008) - Prime Video

Ron Howard directed Peter Morgan's adaptation of his play, Frost/Nixon, for the screen. It is set in 1977 and follows British TV personality David Frost (Michael Sheen) as he prepares to interview Nixon (Frank Langella) about his years in office and the events that led to his premature exit. The final sit-down is riveting as Frost surprises Nixon with his well-thought-out questions and Nixon gives equally fascinating answers. The broadcast is widely seen as a trial of Nixon in the court of public opinion. While the film successfully reunited the two stars from the hit West End and Broadway productions of the play -- much to the joy of reviewers -- it only earned about $18.6 million at the box office.

Mark Felt (2017) - Netflix

Liam Neeson took a break from his action-hero career to play the real "Deep Throat" in the critically panned biopic, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House. Peter Landesman wrote and helmed the film about how Felt, a career FBI agent, came to the difficult decision to anonymously pass on critical information about the Watergate break-in and Nixon's involvement in it to Woodward and Bernstein. Noah Wyle, Tony Goldwyn and Diane Lane co-star.

Advertisement

Gaslit (2022) - Starz

The Starz miniseries, Gaslit, is based on the Slow Burn podcast and focuses on Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), a gossipy socialite from Arkansas and wife of Nixon's attorney general and best friend, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). According to this telling of the tale, Mitchell is the first person to publicly call out the president for his involvement in Watergate. Over the course of eight episodes, her outspokenness forces John to choose between Martha and Nixon. The ensemble includes Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham and Dan Stevens.

Read More

Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit' Howard: 'Frost/Nixon' suspenseful, funny Langella: Nixon character stayed with me

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for June 17: KJ Apa, Jodie Whittaker
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 17: KJ Apa, Jodie Whittaker
June 17 (UPI) -- Actor KJ Apa turns 25 and actor Jodie Whittaker turns 40, among the famous birthdays for June 17.
What to stream this weekend: 'The Old Man,' 'Summer I Turned Pretty'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'The Old Man,' 'Summer I Turned Pretty'
June 17 (UPI) -- "Spiderhead," "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," "The Martha Mitchell Effect," "The Ledge," "Ted K," "The Old Man," "The Summer I Turned Pretty"and Bonnaroo are some of the options to stream this weekend.
Drake to release seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind' tonight
Music // 9 hours ago
Drake to release seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind' tonight
June 16 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement Thursday, Drake revealed that his seventh studio album, "Honestly, Nevermind," will be released Friday at midnight.
Zac Efron to star in wrestling dynasty story 'The Iron Claw,' A24 studio confirms
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Zac Efron to star in wrestling dynasty story 'The Iron Claw,' A24 studio confirms
June 16 (UPI) -- A24 studio confirmed Thursday that Zac Efron will star in "The Iron Claw," which is based on the true story of the Von Erichs wrestling dynasty.
'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises
TV // 13 hours ago
'Rutherford Falls' stars: Friendship stronger after tested by identity crises
NEW YORK, June 16 (UPI) -- Jana Schmieding and Ed Helms say the lifelong best friends they play on Peacock sitcom "Rutherford Falls" will have an even stronger bond after their brief falling-out.
Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards
June 16 (UPI) -- BET announced on Thursday that Lizzo, Giveon and Chloe Bailey will be among the star-studded lineup taking the stage to perform at its award ceremony later this month.
Dawn shares sunny 'Stupid Cool' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Dawn shares sunny 'Stupid Cool' music video
June 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Dawn released a single and music video for the song "Stupid Cool," his first solo release since 2020.
'Life in Pink' trailer explores Machine Gun Kelly's pain, passion in new documentary
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Life in Pink' trailer explores Machine Gun Kelly's pain, passion in new documentary
June 16 (UPI) -- "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink," a new film about singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, is coming to Hulu.
'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com
June 16 (UPI) -- "Bros," a new film from "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" director Nicholas Stoller and starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, opens in theaters in September.
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
TV // 16 hours ago
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
June 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on HBO Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement