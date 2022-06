1/5

Tom Hardy has hinted he is working on a third "Venom" movie. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy shared the photo of the cover page of a screenplay on Instagram, suggesting he is making progress on the third Venom action movie. The post included a simple drawing of the Marvel Comics alien symbiote creature with the number "3" coming out of its mouth. Advertisement

Under the doodle are the words, "Story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel," and "Written by Kelly Marcel."

Hardy and Marcel collaborated on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which earned $502 million at the global box office in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. The first movie, Venom, opened in theaters in 2018.

The third film in the franchise was announced in April, but no release date has been named yet.