Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 17, 2022 / 1:33 PM

Rafael Nadal, wife Mery Perello expecting first child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rafael Nadal, wife Mery Perello expecting first child
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal confirmed his wife Mery "Xisca" Perello's pregnancy. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal is going to be a dad.

The Spanish tennis star is expecting his first child with his wife, Mery "Xisca" Perello.

Advertisement

Nadal shared the news Friday during a press conference in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

"If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," the athlete said.

Nadal added that he prefers to keep his personal life private.

"I'm already exposed enough in my professional life," he said. "My loved ones and I like to live with a low profile."

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner said he doesn't expect fatherhood to change his professional life.

Nadal also announced he will compete at Wimbledon for the first time in three years. The tennis championship begins June 27 in London.

Nadal previously told Hello! magazine that he had "the intention of forming a family."

"I love children and I would like my children to do what they like," he said.

Nadal and Perello married at La Fortaleza castle in Mallorca in October 2019 after more than a decade together.

Advertisement

Read More

Ripley's denies Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala 'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August Charlie Puth, BTS member Jungkook tease new song 'Left and Right' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shares 'Toddler' live video
Music // 26 minutes ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shares 'Toddler' live video
June 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon released a live performance video for "Toddler," a song from her solo album "INVU."
Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con
TV // 32 minutes ago
Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con
June 17 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Friday that it will bring the cast and creators of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to San Diego Comic-Con Hall H between July 21 - 24.
Noah Schnapp teases deaths, gore in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Noah Schnapp teases deaths, gore in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2
June 17 (UPI) -- Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things," discussed the Netflix series on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Movies // 1 hour ago
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
NEW YORK, June 17 (UPI) -- Emma Thompson says she wanted to star in the new sex dramedy, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," because it told a story she had never seen portrayed on screen.
Nathan Fielder simulates life in HBO's 'The Rehearsal'
TV // 1 hour ago
Nathan Fielder simulates life in HBO's 'The Rehearsal'
June 17 (UPI) -- HBO announced the premiere of Nathan Fielder's new show on Friday. "The Rehearsal" is coming to HBO July 15.
'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August
TV // 1 hour ago
'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August
June 17 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a poster and premiere date for "The End is Nye," a new science series featuring Bill Nye.
Luke Combs releases 'The Kind of Love We Make' ahead of 'Growin' Up' album
Music // 2 hours ago
Luke Combs releases 'The Kind of Love We Make' ahead of 'Growin' Up' album
June 17 (UPI) -- Luke Combs released a single and music video for "The Kind of Love We Make," a new song from his album "Growin' Up."
Justin Bieber postpones remainder of 'Justice' tour amid health issues
Music // 2 hours ago
Justin Bieber postpones remainder of 'Justice' tour amid health issues
June 17 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber will reschedule his remaining "Justice" tour dates following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
Charlie Puth, BTS member Jungkook tease new song 'Left and Right'
Music // 3 hours ago
Charlie Puth, BTS member Jungkook tease new song 'Left and Right'
June 17 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth and K-pop star Jungkook shared a preview of their collaboration "Left and Right."
Ripley's denies Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Ripley's denies Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
June 17 (UPI) -- Ripley's Believe It or Not! shot down claims that Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday" dress by wearing it at the Met Gala.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August
'The End is Nye': Bill Nye series coming to Peacock in August
Google Doodle pays tribute to U.K. opera singer Amanda Aldridge
Google Doodle pays tribute to U.K. opera singer Amanda Aldridge
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Emma Thompson finds 'utter delight' in 'Good Luck' sex dramedy
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement