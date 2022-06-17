Rafael Nadal, wife Mery Perello expecting first child

1/5

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal confirmed his wife Mery "Xisca" Perello's pregnancy. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal is going to be a dad. The Spanish tennis star is expecting his first child with his wife, Mery "Xisca" Perello. Advertisement

Nadal shared the news Friday during a press conference in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

"If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," the athlete said.

Nadal added that he prefers to keep his personal life private.

"I'm already exposed enough in my professional life," he said. "My loved ones and I like to live with a low profile."

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner said he doesn't expect fatherhood to change his professional life.

Nadal also announced he will compete at Wimbledon for the first time in three years. The tennis championship begins June 27 in London.

Nadal previously told Hello! magazine that he had "the intention of forming a family."

"I love children and I would like my children to do what they like," he said.

Nadal and Perello married at La Fortaleza castle in Mallorca in October 2019 after more than a decade together.