Johnny Knoxville and his wife, Naomi Nelson, are divorcing after 11 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is divorcing his second wife, Naomi Nelson, after 11 years of marriage. People.com reported Thursday that Knoxville filed this week for divorce in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Advertisement

TMZ said the couple separated in September 2021, and Knoxville is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children, 12-year-old son Rocko and 10-year-old daughter Arlo.

Knoxville has not publicly commented on the breakup.