Oscar Isaac, Julianne Moore to star in, produce scripted podcast 'Case 63'

1/5

Oscar Isaac has signed on to star in a new scripted podcast for Spotify called "Case 63." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac and Hunger Games actress Julianne Moore are set to star in and produce Spotify's scripted podcast, Case 63. The audio series is to debut later this year. Advertisement

The adaptation of the popular Latin American podcast Caso 63 follows "psychiatrist Eliza Knight (Moore), who records the sessions of an enigmatic patient, registered as Case 63 (Isaac), who claims to be a time traveler," a synopsis said.

"What begins as routine therapeutic sessions quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real," it said.