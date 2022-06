1/5

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Ripley's Believe It or Not! says Kim Kardashian didn't damage Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala. In a statement Thursday, Ripley's shot down claims that Kardashian damaged the iconic dress Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to president John F. Kennedy in 1962 by wearing it at the Met Gala in May. Advertisement

Ripley's, which acquired the dress for $4.8 million in 2016, cited an early 2017 report about the dress' condition that noted "a number of the seams are pulled and worn" and "puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes."

The company spoke out after photos appearing to show damage to the dress circulated online this week.

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in," Ripley's VP of publishing and licensing Amanda Joiner said.

In addition, Ripley's said Kardashian did not pay it to wear the dress, nor did it pay Kardashian.

"Rather, Kardashian made a charitable donation to two charities in the greater Orlando area on behalf of the company," Ripley's said.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! will continue to exhibit the dress at its Hollywood location through fall 2022.