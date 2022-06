1/5

Beanie Feldstein will only play Fanny in "Funny Girl" on Broadway for 14 more weeks. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will end their runs in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on Sept. 25. "Beanie returns tomorrow! 14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch now through September 25th," the show's Twitter feed said Wednesday. Advertisement

"Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl."

Feldstein has been out of the show since June 6 because she tested positive for COVID-19. She is due back on stage Thursday.

This is the first time the musical has returned to Broadway since its debut in 1964 with Barbra Streisand playing Fanny, the role Feldstein currently occupies.