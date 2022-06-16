Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama

1/5

Kyle Richards called out her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff amid Minkoff's feud with Sutton Stracke. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards says her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff made a "rookie" mistake during her drama with Sutton Stracke. The 53-year-old television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she called out Minkoff amid Minkoff's feud with Stracke. Advertisement

Minkoff and Stracke clashed in RHOBH Season 12 after Minkoff told their co-stars that Stracke had made a "dark" comment in the previous season. A flashback later showed that Stracke told a story about her daughter having "multicultural friends."

Minkoff said on WWHL last week that Stracke made further comments and apologized.

"Look, Sutton and I know what was said, and we've spoken at length about it, and she has apologized to me privately and publicly," Minkoff said.

On Wednesday, Richards said she doesn't believe Minkoff's claim that Stracke said more.

"She flat-out lied," Richards said of Minkoff. "What happened is that she is a newbie and a rookie. She didn't think that they would use a little thing called a flashback, so then when we showed the flashback and it clearly wasn't enough for her, she came on here and said, 'Oh, it's actually worse than that.'"

Advertisement

"No, actually, guess what, Crystal? They would have shown it, because you guys do us no favors, as you know," she told WWHL host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

Stracke and Minkoff previously clashed in Season 11 after Stracke entered Minkoff's room during a group trip.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins.