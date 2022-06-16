Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 16, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
Kyle Richards called out her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff amid Minkoff's feud with Sutton Stracke. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards says her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff made a "rookie" mistake during her drama with Sutton Stracke.

The 53-year-old television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she called out Minkoff amid Minkoff's feud with Stracke.

Advertisement

Minkoff and Stracke clashed in RHOBH Season 12 after Minkoff told their co-stars that Stracke had made a "dark" comment in the previous season. A flashback later showed that Stracke told a story about her daughter having "multicultural friends."

Minkoff said on WWHL last week that Stracke made further comments and apologized.

"Look, Sutton and I know what was said, and we've spoken at length about it, and she has apologized to me privately and publicly," Minkoff said.

On Wednesday, Richards said she doesn't believe Minkoff's claim that Stracke said more.

"She flat-out lied," Richards said of Minkoff. "What happened is that she is a newbie and a rookie. She didn't think that they would use a little thing called a flashback, so then when we showed the flashback and it clearly wasn't enough for her, she came on here and said, 'Oh, it's actually worse than that.'"

Advertisement

"No, actually, guess what, Crystal? They would have shown it, because you guys do us no favors, as you know," she told WWHL host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

Stracke and Minkoff previously clashed in Season 11 after Stracke entered Minkoff's room during a group trip.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins.

Read More

Austin Butler on meeting Priscilla Presley for 'Elvis': 'It was so surreal' Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July 'Blonde' teaser trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
TV // 5 minutes ago
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
June 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on HBO Max.
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV // 16 minutes ago
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- The latest Jenny Han adaptation "The Summer I Turned Pretty," premiering Friday on Prime Video, is edgier than Han's "To All the Boys" series, but relatable to teenage growing pains.
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
Entertainment News // 26 minutes ago
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
June 16 (UPI) -- Former couple Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber celebrated their child Kai's middle school graduation as a "modern family."
'Blonde' teaser trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Blonde' teaser trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe
June 16 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel and starring Ana de Armas, is coming to Netflix
'The Other Two' actress Helene Yorke gives birth to baby boy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'The Other Two' actress Helene Yorke gives birth to baby boy
June 16 (UPI) -- Heléne Yorke, who plays Brooke Dubek on "The Other Two," welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Bary Dunn.
Austin Butler on meeting Priscilla Presley for 'Elvis': 'It was so surreal'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Austin Butler on meeting Priscilla Presley for 'Elvis': 'It was so surreal'
June 16 (UPI) -- On "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," Austin Butler recalled meeting Priscilla Presley after being cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis."
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July
Music // 2 hours ago
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July
June 16 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will release "Renaissance," her first studio album in over six years, in July.
Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch leaving 'Funny Girl' Sept. 25
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch leaving 'Funny Girl' Sept. 25
June 16 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will end their runs in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" on Sept. 25.
'Mad About You,' 'Stranger Things' alum Paul Reiser joins 'Boys' ensemble
TV // 4 hours ago
'Mad About You,' 'Stranger Things' alum Paul Reiser joins 'Boys' ensemble
June 16 (UPI) -- Paul Reiser will soon be seen on Amazon Prime's superhero series, "The Boys."
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
June 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has signed on to direct his first live-action movie, "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," for Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement