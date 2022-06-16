'The Other Two' actress Helene Yorke gives birth to baby boy

1/4

Heléne Yorke welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Bary Dunn. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The Other Two actress Heléne Yorke is a new mom. The 37-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Bary Dunn, on Sunday. Advertisement

Yorke shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of Dunn holding their baby boy.

"A Zaddy has been born to us, oh Israel," she captioned the post.

Yorke also posted a photo of Dunn with their son on Instagram Stories.

"Thrilled to announce the arrival of a new DILF," she wrote. "He was born 6/12/22 at 4:44pm. 215lbs. His son and I are thrilled and doing well."

Actress Rose McIver and comedian Michelle Collins were among those to congratulate Yorke in the comments.

"Congrats beauty!!!" McIver wrote.

"Mazelllllll!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So happy for you two!!!" Collins said.

Yorke and Dunn married in September 2021 and announced Yorke's pregnancy in January. Yorke shared maternity photos last week.

"I didn't think I'd do this. I didn't want to immortalize a body I didn't feel was mine. I've resisted calling it a 'miracle.' I watch amazing women do this every damn day. But what I've grown to appreciate is that it's a PRIVILEGE," she wrote.

Yorke plays Brooke Dubek on The Other Two, which was renewed for a third season on HBO Max in September. The series also stars Drew Tarver, Case Walker, Ken Marino and Molly Shannon.

