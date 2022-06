1/5

"Plaza Suite" stars Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick

June 15 (UPI) -- Plaza Suite has set a new box office record of $1,708,386.60 at Hudson Theatre on Broadway for the week ending in June 12. This is the fourth time the Neil Simon play, starring Emmy-winner Sarah Jessica Parker and Tony-winner Matthew Broderick, has set the weekly record at the Hudson. The previous record, $1,684,195.50, was set the week ending April 24. Advertisement

The play, directed by Tony-award winner Jon Benjamin Hickey, follows three couples -- played by Broderick and Parker -- through their comedic experiences in love and marriage. Each act takes place in the same room at the Plaza Hotel.

Co-stars include Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson and Eric Wiegand.

The production is the first revival of a Simon play since his death in 2018.

Plaza Suite will end its run on July 10. It opened March 28 and has been extended three times due to demand.

"We thank Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick for their unwavering commitment to Plaza Suite during the two-year shutdown and for being a vital part of bringing Broadway back," said the show's producers in a joint statement.

