June 15, 2022 / 11:58 AM

Nick Cannon celebrates twins Zion, Zillion on their 1st birthday

By Annie Martin
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa brought their twins to Disneyland on their birthday following news De La Rosa is expecting her third child. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon is celebrating his twins Zion and Zillion on their first birthday.

The 41-year-old actor, rapper and television personality marked the occasion Tuesday by bringing his sons to Disneyland. The trio were joined by Zion and Zillion's mother, Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon shared a photo on Instagram of himself, De La Rosa and their twins posing with Mickey Mouse. In the caption, Cannon said Zion peed on him while they were taking the photo.

"Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!" Cannon wrote.

"I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me," he said. "Had so much fun and such an amazing day!"

Cannon then praised De La Rosa, calling her "Super Woman."

"I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It's their birthday today but you're the one that should be celebrated!!" he said.

The outing follows news that De La Rosa is expecting her third child. De La Rosa has not confirmed if Cannon is the father.

Cannon also has 11-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with Mariah Carey, and a son, Golden, 5, and daughter, Powerful, 17 months, with Brittany Bell. His son Zen with Alyssa Scott died at 5 months old in June 2021.

Cannon announced in February that he is expecting his eighth child, his first with Bre Tiesi.

Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton Liam Gallagher, Brian May join Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show'

