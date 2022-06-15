Trending
June 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 15: Neil Patrick Harris, Helen Hunt

By UPI Staff
Neil Patrick Harris hosts WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood on April 25, 2019. The actor turns 49 on June 15. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330

-- Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg in 1843

-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914

-- Pianist Erroll Garner in 1923

-- New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1932

-- Country singer Waylon Jennings in 1937

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson in 1941

-- Indian businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 67)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor/rapper Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 18)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

