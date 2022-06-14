Trending
June 14, 2022 / 11:54 PM

Survival video game 'Valheim' coming to Xbox in 2023

By Connor Grott

June 14 (UPI) -- Valheim, the gigantic survival and sandbox video game from developer Iron Gate Studio, is set to land on Xbox consoles next year.

Announced during Microsoft's extended Xbox Games Showcase on Tuesday, Valheim will arrive on PC Game Pass this fall before finally heading to Game Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles in early 2023. The game will have full crossplay support between Xbox, Microsoft and Steam.

Since its early access release last year, Valheim has sold more than 10 million copies and been one of the most played games on Steam. Iron Gate has enlisted developers Piktiv and Fishlabs to work on the Microsoft Store and Xbox ports.

"We're beyond delighted to see the world of Valheim and our amazing community open up to even more people, and let our PC Vikings team up with their console shield brothers and sisters in the near future," Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Tornqvist said in a statement.

"None of this would be possible without the incredible teams at Piktiv and Fishlabs who are continuing to work tirelessly on the Microsoft Store and Xbox ports, enabling us to focus on the Mistlands update and our exciting journey through Early Access."

Set in a Viking afterlife world, Valheim allows players to control fallen Vikings from a third-person perspective. Players must craft tools, build shelters and fight sworn enemies of Odin to survive.

The game supports co-op gameplay up to 10 people and optional player-versus-player combat.

Valheim launched into early access on Windows PC in February 2021. The title is expected to receive its Mistlands update later this year, which includes a new, tree-dense biome. The game's last update, Mountains, added frost caves and additional monsters.

