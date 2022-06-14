Bethesda's Todd Howard confirms 'Fallout 5' arriving after 'Elder Scrolls 6'

Bethesda Game Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard speaks at the 2018 Gamelab Conference on June 27, 2018, in Spain. Photo courtesy of Gamelab Conference/Wikimedia Commons

June 14 (UPI) -- Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard confirmed Tuesday that Fallout 5 will be the video game developer's next title after The Elder Scrolls 6, which will arrive after 2023's Starfield. In a wide-ranging interview with IGN that was primarily focused on Sunday's Starfield gameplay reveal at the Xbox-Bethesda showcase, Howard briefly explained the roadmap for his studio once Starfield is finally released in early 2023. Advertisement

"Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we're going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate's pretty full going forward for a while," Howard told IGN. "We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well."

Howard previously told IGN that Bethesda has an idea for Fallout 5 in place, saying: "Fallout's really part of our DNA here. We've worked with other [developers] from time to time -- I can't say what's going to happen. You know, we have a one-pager on Fallout 5, what we want to do."

The 51-year-old Howard, however, hadn't confirmed that another entry in the popular Fallout franchise would arrive after The Elder Scrolls 6.

Fallout 4 was released in 2015, followed by the multiplayer-focused spinoff, Fallout 76, in 2018. Before those titles, Fallout 3 (2008) and Fallout: New Vegas (2010) were released and quickly became cult classics.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced in 2018, but there has been very little revealed about the game since. It is set to be released exclusively on PC and Xbox consoles.