'One Tree Hill' actress Sophia Bush marries Grant Hughes

1/5

Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes at a wedding in Oklahoma. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush is a married woman. The 39-year-old actress recently married Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Okla., the city county clerk's office confirmed Monday to People. Advertisement

E! News confirmed that a marriage license was issued to Bush and Hughes on June 8. The license was returned to the court but not completed, so Bush and Hughes must return a revised license by July 8 for the marriage to be legal.

Us Weekly said Bush and Hughes married June 11 at the Philbrook Museum of Art. The couple then held their wedding reception at The Church Studio.

Guests included Colton Underwood and his fiancé, Jordan Brown, Aaron Paul, Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Bush and Hughes were first linked in May 2020 and got engaged in Lake Como, Italy, in August 2021.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES," Bush said on Instagram at the time.

Bush played Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill and was previously married to her co-star Chad Michael Murray.