Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 13, 2022 / 9:45 PM

Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28

By Connor Grott

June 13 (UPI) -- Lane Fernandez, who appeared alongside ex-girlfriend Malorie Beaver on MTV's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, has died. He was 28.

Fernandez's death was confirmed by his wife, Kylee, in a Facebook post Monday. The couple welcomed their first child together, Nolyn, three weeks ago.

Advertisement

The cause of death is currently unknown.

"I'm so lost without you babe," Fernandez's wife wrote on social media. "I love you to the moon and back and I know you're watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It's always been you.

"Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You'll forever be my rock, and my best friend. I miss you more than anything baby."

Fernandez also shares a young daughter, Emerson, with Beaver. The efforts of Fernandez and Beaver to co-parent their little girl played out during the second and third seasons of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2020 and 2021.

In the wake of Fernandez's death, Beaver offered her condolences on social media. She shared an old video of Fernandez with baby Emerson, who is now three years old, on her Instagram story, captioning the post: "RIP."

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2022

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III rushes for 6 yards in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on October 8, 2007. He died June 1 at age 38. Photo by Jerome Davis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Portuguese British artist Paula Rego dies at 87 Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts, 'Summer Breeze' fame dies 'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62

Latest Headlines

Hugh Jackman to miss 'The Music Man' performances due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Hugh Jackman to miss 'The Music Man' performances due to COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman won't perform in "The Music Man" on Broadway this week due to his second COVID-19 diagnosis.
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar shared on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
LOS ANGELES, June 13 (UPI) -- The "Toy Story" spinoff "Lightyear" is a thrilling homage to '90s space adventures with Pixar's usual level of humor and heart.
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
TV // 8 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
June 13 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the premiere date for "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 along with new images of Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski.
'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director
June 13 (UPI) -- "Paddington 3" will officially be called "Paddington In Peru." Dougal Wilson takes over directing from Paul King.
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
Music // 9 hours ago
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger came down with COVID-19.
Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance
TV // 9 hours ago
Michael Vlamis: 'Roswell' is a sci-fi adventure about love, acceptance
NEW YORK, June 13 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of "Roswell, N.M" is airing Monday nights on The CW.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be honored at BET Awards
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be honored at BET Awards
June 13 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June.
'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'
June 13 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a new film starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe, is coming to Netflix.
Lana Condor plays ghost in trailer for Netflix comedy series
TV // 10 hours ago
Lana Condor plays ghost in trailer for Netflix comedy series
June 13 (UPI) -- "Boo, Bitch," a new series starring "To All the Boys" actress Lana Condor, is coming to Netflix in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor
'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement