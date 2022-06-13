Trending
June 13, 2022

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be honored at BET Awards

By Annie Martin
Sean "Diddy" Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored at the 2022 BET Awards.

BET said Monday that Combs, a rapper, record executive and entrepreneur, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards show in June.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors entertainers who have significantly shaped culture through their careers and been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a standard of excellence.

Previous recipients include Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Anita Baker, New Edition and Samuel L. Jackson.

"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us," BET CEO Scott Mills said. "His virtuosity is matched only by his range -- from music to media, culture, business and philanthropy -- Diddy has exemplified Black excellence."

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle," BET EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando added. "It's personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment."

Actress, writer, director and producer Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards, which will air live June 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on BET. The show will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Doja Cat leads the field of nominees with six nominations, including for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of Year for Planet Her. Ari Lennox and Drake follow with four nominations each.

