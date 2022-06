1/4

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared Monday that she has COVID-19.

June 13 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar announced Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19. Gellar shared a message she wrote on her Instagram stories. Gellar said she has taken the COVID-19 vaccine and booster. However, Gellar has a history of asthma and lung issues that she says are making her recovery difficult. Advertisement

"To those out there that say 'it's just a cold'... maybe for some lucky people it is," Gellar wrote. "Even with therapeutics and all my protocols it's been tough."

Gellar said she is recovering and hopes to obtain "super antibodies... even if just for a bit." She concluded her message with a recommendation to keep wearing masks.

"To quote a friend of mine - 'I will wear a mask in my shower if it means I don't get this again.'"